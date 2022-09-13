TV Answer Man, I heard that you can watch MLB TV for free now because the season is almost over. Is that true? How do you do it? — Orlando, El Paso, Texas.

Orlando, MLB TV is the league’s online package of out-of-market games which is available on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

Although there is just three weeks left in the 2022 season, a regular subscription to MLB TV is not free. The 2022 subscription is now $29.99. (The rate was $139.99 to begin the season.)

However, there are three ways you can watch MLB TV for free.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

1. Free 7-Day Trial

MLB TV allows you try out the service for seven days before committing to a paid subscription. This is a great way to catch some September pennant race action without paying a dime.

2. Be a College Student

College students can now subscribe to MLB TV for free for the remainder of the 2022 season as part of a promotion sponsored by Cue Health. You just have to submit valid college credentials, such as your college e-mail address.

3. Watch Condensed Games

This is a cool MLB TV feature I stumbled upon last week while doing some researching on the service. If you click on the Games button in the Menu, it will take you to the library of games previously played this season, including ones that ended as recently as 90 minutes before. If you have a subscription to MLB TV, you can watch the entire broadcast of either the road or away team (including teams in your market). But if you don’t have a subscription, you can watch a 7-8 minute condensed version of every game which includes all the relevant highlights and other interesting moments. And it’s completely free.

Watch a video demonstration of the condensed game feature below:

Considering the slow pace of some games these days, one could argue that most action occurs in less than 10 minutes, even in a 3-hour plus contest. The condensed game makes you feel like you watched the entire game.

Last note: Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package, even during the free trial and free college subscription. However, you can watch any condensed game after it’s been played.

Orlando, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

