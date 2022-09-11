TV Answer Man, I missed the one-day YouTube TV deal on Friday. Do you know of any other specials that streaming companies are having for the NFL? — Jamal, Dallas.

Jamal, do I have a deal for you…

Yes, YouTube TV last Friday offered a three-week free trial plus $50 off the first month of service. That meant that you could get seven weeks of the streaming service for just $14.99!

However, the deal expired early Saturday morning.

But YouTube TV has returned today, the first Sunday of the 2022 NFL season, with a deal almost as good. You can get a two-week free trial with the first month costing just $14.99. That’s not seven weeks for $14.99, but six is still pretty hot damn good.

“Enjoy this limited time offer of cable-free live TV. Then be sure to add Sports Plus to watch NFL RedZone and catch every touchdown from every game on Sunday afternoons,” YouTube TV states this morning at its web site.

But act fast. This deal also has a quick expiration date: tomorrow morning at 2:59 a.m. ET. (Note the promotional offer is only good for new customers, not existing or returning ones. And the regular rate applies after the six weeks unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.)

For those not familiar with YouTube TV, it’s a live streaming service that offers roughly 85 channels for $64.99 a month. (You can get more channels in add-on plans.) You watch YouTube TV via the Internet using a computer or connected device that includes the YouTube TV app, such as Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV.

Unlike many cable and satellite operators, YouTube TV does not require signing any contracts.

YouTube carries the local networks (including Fox, CBS and NBC, which have NFL games today) in most markets, and the NFL Network is available in its base plan. The NFL RedZone Channel is available in the streamer’s sports ad-on package which costs an extra $10.99 a month and also includes beIn Sports, Billard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GolTV, MavTV, Outdoor Channel, Players TV, Stadium, VSN, TVG/TVG2, PokerGo+, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling and SportsGrid.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

