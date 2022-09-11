TV Answer Man, I am a recent cord-cutter. Do you know which streaming services have the NFL RedZone Channel and if they have it, does it cost extra in one of those additional plans you add on? — Penny, Pensacola, Florida.

Penny, for those not familiar with it, the NFL RedZone Channel, which is available as part of various cable and satellite packages, offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games.

You might be happy to learn that the NFL mobile app carries the RedZone Channel as a separate subscription for $34.99 for the entire season. You don’t need a subscription to either a cable/satellite operator or a live streaming service.

However, there is a catch: The $34.99 standalone subscription to the RedZone channel is only available on the NFL app on Android and iOS smart phones. So you can only watch the channel on a phone if you subscribe separately via the app. (Air Play, which allows Apple device owners to cast video to their TV screens, doesn’t work with the NFL app.)

So what about the live streamers? Do they have the RedZone Channel? On your television?!

Four of the five major streaming services do carry it: Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu Live and YouTube TV. DIRECTV Stream is the lone holdout among the five major live streamers.

Sling TV, which charges $35 a month for its base package (half off the first month), includes the RedZone Channel in its $11 a month add-on package called Sports Extra.

FuboTV, which charges $69.99 a month for its base plan, has the RedZone Channel in its Sports Plus add-on package, which costs an extra $11 a month.

Hulu Live, which has a $69.99 a month base plan ($20 a month off for first 3 months in limited time offer), includes the RedZone Channel in its Sports add-on package for $9.99 a month extra.

YouTube TV, which has a base rate of $64.99 a month, has the RedZone Channel in its Sports Plus plan which costs an extra $10.99 a month. (Learn more about YouTube TV’s special one-day offer.)

Penny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

