TV Answer Man, I bought a 4K TV last year but I don’t know why. I love sports but it doesn’t seem like there is much sports in 4K. The NFL isn’t in 4K, right? What about college football? Are there any college games in 4K? Can you please inform me? — Dale, Plano, Texas.

Dale, I understand your frustration and many 4K TV owners share it. The number of live sporting events in the format is relatively few compared to the number in high-def. (And, yes, there are no NFL games this weekend in 4K.)

But I am happy to report that there will be four college football games in 4K (from 3 different networks) on Saturday. And here they are. (All times Eastern.)

Noon — Top-rated Alabama plays Texas. 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range)

The Fox Sports app will stream the game in 4K HDR, but you can also find it on special 4K channels on various TV providers. See link for details.

2:30 p.m. — Marshall vs. Notre Dame. 4K

DIRECTV and YouTube TV will offer the NBC game on special 4K channels; it will not be available in 4K on Peacock or the NBC Sports app. See link for details.

3:30 p.m. — Washington State vs. Wisconsin. 4K HDR

The Fox Sports app will stream the game in 4K HDR, but you can also find it on special 4K channels on various TV providers. See link for details.

10:15 p.m. — Baylor vs. BYU. Native 4K

ESPN will broadcast the game in 4K which will be available in the format on special 4K channels on DIRECTV, Verizon, YouTube TV and Comcast. The 4K production will be ‘native 4K,’ meaning ESPN produces the event in 4K as well as transmits it to the home in 4K. See link for details.

In addition, providers such as YouTube TV, FuboTV and DIRECTV will show Saturday’s 7:30 a.m. ET English Premier League soccer game between Fullham and Chelsea in 4K. (Update: The EPL game has been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.)

So while it isn’t the NFL, Dale, Saturday will at least provide some action in 4K.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

