YouTube TV today will stream YouTube’s exclusive MLB Game of the Week broadcast between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs in 4K. The game, which will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago, will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

The multi-channel, live streamer is the only pay TV service that offers the YouTube games in 4K. (They are not even in 4K on YouTube itself.) While the league has never explained why, the relationship between the sister services, YouTube TV and YouTube, would seem like the obvious answer.

YouTube TV has been streaming the weekly games in 4K since May 18. Subscribers who get the streamer’s 4K add-on package ($19.99 a month) can access the 4K feed of the game.

Major League Baseball in April renewed its contract with YouTube to allow the streamer to offer 15 regular season games this season. The games, which are free, will be exclusive to YouTube, meaning they are not available on any other service including MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV or the teams’ regional sports channels.

MLB Network, which is owned by the league, are producing the YouTube games with Scott Braun and Yonder Alonso on the call. The broadcasts will include pre-game shows and interactive features such as chat and polls.

In other 4K baseball news, DIRECTV and YouTube TV will both show the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers game in 4K on September 17 at 7 p.m. ET.

