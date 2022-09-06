The NFL RedZone channel is now available for $34.99 for the entire 2022 season (which begins this week) — and it does not require a separate subscription to a pay TV service.

The catch: The $34.99 standalone subscription to the RedZone channel is only available on the NFL app on Android and iOS smart phones. So you can only watch the channel on a phone if you subscribe separately via the app. (Air Play, which allows Apple device owners to cast video to their TV screens, doesn’t work with the NFL app.)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Still, for cord-cutters, the mobile RedZone channel could be a great way to keep up with all the action, particularly if you don’t have a subscription to the standalone NFL Sunday Ticket.

The RedZone channel, which is also available as part of various cable and satellite packages, offers live look-ins at NFL Sunday afternoon games when one team is inside its opponent’s 20-yard-line. If you don’t have the NFL Sunday Ticket, it’s a great and relatively inexpensive way to follow the key moments in all the games.

Finding the RedZone can be a bit tricky on the NFL app because it’s not advertised on the home page. Click on Settings in the right hand corner of the app and you will see an option to subscribe to RedZone Mobile on the next page.

The RedZone mobile channel is separate from NFL Plus, the league’s new mobile streaming service. To learn more about NFL Plus, click here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

