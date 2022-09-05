Fox this Saturday will air a doubleheader of college football games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on the Fox Sports app, including one game featuring the nation’s top ranked team. The games can be watched in 4K by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The Fox Sports app on Saturday, September 10 will show the Alabama-Texas game in 4K HDR at noon ET and the Washington State-Wisconsin contest in 4K HDR at 3:30 p.m. ET later that day. Both games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates. The Alabama-Texas game is likely to generate the bigger audience with number one ranked Crimson Tide in play.

Note: Fox's 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

