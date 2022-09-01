HBO Max today is adding 80 new movies to its streaming lineup, and tomorrow it will add the 2022 theatrical box office hit, Elvis.

Today’s new films include The Accused, the intense 1988 drama (based on a true story) starring Jodie Foster in an Academy Award-winning performance as a rape victim who struggles to find justice in an unjust system; The Bad and the Beautiful, the cheeky 1952 drama starring Kirk Douglas as a ruthless film producer who exploits everyone close to him (including Lana Turner) to fulfill his cinematic vision; Glory, the powerful 1989 drama chronicling the important role of African-American soldiers (played by Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, among others) in the Union army during the Civil War; and Jailhouse Rock, the 1957 musical drama starring that force of nature named Elvis Presley as a prisoner who becomes a rock star after his release.

And speaking of Elvis…HBO Max tomorrow will add Elvis the movie, the Warner Bros. biofilm starring Austin Butler as the legendary King of Roll ‘n’ Roll. The film, which has grossed more than $270 million worldwide since its premiere just two months ago, is also a hit with the critics. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Elvis a score of 78 out of a possible 100 based on 364 reviews.

“The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with (director) Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler’s outstanding lead performance,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. (The audience score at Rottentomatoes.com is even better with a 94.)

Tom Hanks is generating Oscar buzz for his supporting performance as Elvis’ longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, while Olivia DeJonge (The Staircase) is also winning praise for her portrayal of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Films with HBO in parenthesis have also been added to the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

