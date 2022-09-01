Amazon today has added 104 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup, and tonight it will add the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

Today’s new movies include American Beauty, director Sam Mendes’ twisted but painfully accurate 1999 satire of suburban life with Kevin Spacey starring as a Dad who comes down with a serious case of arrested development in his late 30s; Fight Club, the 1999 drama from director David Fincher which stars Edward Norton as a meek worker-bee who breaks out of his shell (and breaks a few bones) when he joins an underground boxing community; The Silence of the Lambs, the haunting 1991 horror/thriller starring Anthony Hopkins as a Chicanti-consuming imprisoned serial killer who befriends (sort of) a FBI agent (Jodie Foster) who seeks helps in stopping a different serial killer; and The Usual Suspects, the crafty 1995 drama about a mysterious and ruthless criminal named Kayser Soze (and we won’t say who’s playing him!). Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Chazz Palmintieri and Benico Del Toro star.

Amazon will also add episodes one and two of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power at 9 p.m. ET tonight. The show is an Amazon original fantasy series based on the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. Estimated to have cost more than $1 billion in licensing and production, Rings of Power tells the tale of the second age of Tolkien’s Middle Earth when elves and men must unite to stop evil forces, personified by the Dark Lord Sauron.

The Rings of Power is Amazon’s answer to HBO’s Game of Thrones and its success or failure could dramatically shape the future of Amazon Prime Video.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

