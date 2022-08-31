College students can now subscribe to MLB TV for free for the remainder of the 2022 season as part of a promotion sponsored by Cue Health. (The current regular season rate is $64.99, although you could wait until tomorrow and get all of September for $24.99; that’s the current monthly rate.)

To get the free subscription, the college student must:

* Go to this page,

* Click MLB TV Free,

* Create an MLB TV account,

* Authenticate your student credentials with ID.me,

* Watch MLB TV with your MLB account.

And that’s it.

College students who subscribe to MLB.TV can now watch every remaining 2022 out-of-market regular season game for free on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Note: The college student’s subscription to 2022 MLB.TV Yearly will expire on February 28, 2023.

