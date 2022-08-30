TV Answer Man, I read your article about Peacock finally adding 4K to its app. My question is will it now have the NFL games and Notre Dame games in 4K? That would be great and I would subscribe if they did. — Neal, Reno, Nevada.

Neal, the TV Answer Man reported on August 19 that the NBC-owned Peacock quietly added several movies in 4K, marking the streamer’s first 4K titles more than two years after its launch on July 15, 2020.

The 4K titles include:

* The Black Phone, the new horror film (streaming exclusively on Peacock) starring Ethan Hawke;

* Uncut Gems, the 2019 Adam Sandler crime drama that first streamed on Netflix;

* They/Them, the 2022 horror film set in a gay conversion camp (Kevin Bacon stars);

* Fast and Furious, the auto adventure series starring a cast of thousands including Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. (Not all films in the series are in 4K on Peacock, but some are.)

* You Should Have Left, the 2020 horror film starring the aforementioned Mr. Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

The news is exciting for fans of 4K sports because Peacock carries an extensive lineup of sports programming including Sunday Night Football NFL games, Notre Dame college football home games, MLB Sunday morning games, Premier League soccer, tennis, golf, horse racing and much more.

If Peacock started to add some of those live sporting events in 4K, I have no doubt that many 4K TV owners would subscribe.

I asked an NBC spokesman yesterday if Peacock would begin by streaming NFL or Notre Dame games in 4K. The Notre Dame home games, in particular, would seem like a good bet because NBC already does the broadcasts in the format. (They are available in 4K on special 4K channels on DIRECTV and YouTube TV.) NBC hasn’t done any NFL games yet in 4K but I thought I would ask about that, too.

The NBC spokesman’s response:

“Notre Dame and NFL games will not be available in 4K on Peacock at this time.”

I asked if that answer covered the entire 2022 season, but the spokesman did not respond.

So it doesn’t look good for football in 4K on Peacock in 2022. But maybe next year. And I don’t just say that because World Soccer Talk reported last week that Peacock will stream English Premier League soccer games in 4K in 2023. That’s a good sign that the streamer is looking to make 4K sports an important part of its lineup in the coming months.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

