YouTube TV and DIRECTV will show tonight’s (August 29) New York Yankees-Los Angeles Angels game in 4K HDR at 9:30 p.m. ET from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

The Yankees RHP Frankie Montas (4-10, 3.84) is scheduled to face the Angels LHP Jose Suarez (4-6, 4.19). ESPN’s ‘Matchup Predictor’ says the Yankees are a 62.9 percent favorite to win the game.

MLB Network is broadcasting the Yankees-Angels game as one of its ‘Showcase’ matchups, which features the league’s top teams. The channel is offering a 4K feed of its Showcase games to pay TV providers. DIRECTV and YouTube TV are the only providers that deliver the 4K feed to their subscribers. (MLB Network is simulcasting a high-def feed on its regular channel.)

To watch the Yankees-Angels game in 4K, YouTube TV customers must subscribe to the 4K Plus add-on package, which costs $19.99 a month. (This is in addition to the YouTube TV base plan, which costs $64.99 a month.

DIRECTV subscribers must have a Choice plan or above, a 4K-enabled DIRECTV set-top and a mini-Genie to watch the game in 4K.

MLB Network’s 4K feeds are upscaled, meaning they are produced in 1080p HDR and upgraded to 4K HDR for delivery to DIRECTV and YouTube TV. This is similar to what Fox does for its live sports in 4K. They are produced on site in 4K and then upconverted to 4K for home transmission.

In other recent 4K news, NBC confirmed to the TV Answer Man it will again show Notre Dame football home games in 4K this season while Amazon told us that it will not offer its exclusive Thursday Night Football games in the format this season. This is Amazon’s first year of holding the exclusive rights to the weekly games.

And Fox has revealed it will stream seven college football games in 4K in 17 days, starting on September 1.

