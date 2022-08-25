Netflix next month (September 2022) plans to add 137 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a sensuous depiction of a Hollywood legend that will make the censors raise more than their eyebrows.

The new titles will include Marilyn, a Netflix original film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe as you’ve never seen her portrayed. Rated NC-17, which means don’t start streaming until the kiddies (even the teens) go to sleep, Marilyn promises to chronicle the abuse and exploitation she experienced while climbing off the casting couch onto Hollywood’s ladder of success.

De Armas is supported by a cast that includes Adrien Brody as writer and Marilyn husband Arthur Miller, Bobby Cannavale as Yankee slugger and Marilyn husband Joe DiMaggio and Caspar Phillipson as Marilyn’s secret paramour, President John F. Kennedy.

When asked by Screen Daily about the NC-17 rating, the film’s director, Andrew Dominik said,

“It’s a demanding movie. If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f——– audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office.”

Also notable (albeit less notorious) in September: Season five of Cobra Kai, the Netflix original series based on the original characters of The Karate Kid movie.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2022 to Netflix:

Sept. 1

Fenced In — Netflix Film

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Episodes 13-24 — Netflix Anime

Liss Pereira: Adulting — Netflix Comedy

Love in the Villa — Netflix Film

Off the Hook — Netflix Series

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — Netflix Family

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

Just Friends

Little Nicky

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

This Is 40

Sept. 2

Buy My House — Netflix Series

Dated and Related — Netflix Series

Devil in Ohio — Netflix Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Fakes — Netflix Series

The Festival of Troubadours — Netflix Film

Ivy + Bean — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — Netflix Family

Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — Netflix Family

You’re Nothing Special — Netflix Series

Sept. 3

Little Women — Netflix Series

Sept. 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — Netflix Family

Once Upon a Small Town — Netflix Series

Vampire Academy

Sept. 6

Bee and PuppyCat — Netflix Family

Get Smart With Money — Netflix Documentary

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth — Netflix Comedy

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — Netflix Comedy

Untold: The Race of the Century — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza — Netflix Documentary

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 8

Entrapped — Netflix Series

Diorama — Netflix Film

Sept. 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 — Netflix Series

End of the Road — Netflix Film

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 — Netflix Series

No Limit — Netflix Film

Narco-Saints — Netflix Series

Sept. 12

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Sept. 13

Colette

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum — Netflix Comedy

In the Dark: Season 4

Sept. 14

Broad Peak — Netflix Film

The Catholic School — Netflix Film

El Rey, Vicente Fernández — Netflix Series

Heartbreak High — Netflix Series

The Lørenskog Disappearance — Netflix Series

Sins of Our Mother — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Intervention: Season 21

Terim — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 16

The Brave Ones — Netflix Series

Do Revenge — Netflix Film

Drifting Home — Netflix Anime

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance — Netflix Family

I Used to Be Famous — Netflix Film

Jogi — Netflix Film

Love Is Blind: After the Altar: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Mirror, Mirror — Netflix Film

Santo — Netflix Series

Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard — Netflix Documentary

This Is the End

Sept. 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — Netflix Family

Sept. 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — Netflix Comedy

Sept. 21

Designing Miami — Netflix Series

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam — Netflix Documentary

Iron Chef Mexico — Netflix Series

The Perfumier — Netflix Film

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — Netflix Documentary

Sept. 22

The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone — Netflix Documentary

Karma’s World: Season 4 — Netflix Family

Snabba Cash: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Thai Cave Rescue — Netflix Series

Sept. 23

A Jazzman’s Blues — Netflix Film

Athena — Netflix Film

The Girls at the Back — Netflix Series

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Lou — Netflix Film

Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles — Netflix Family

Sept. 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy — Netflix Film

Sept. 26

A Trip to Infinity — Netflix Documentary

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — Netflix Family

Sept. 27

Elysium

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — Netflix Comedy

Sept. 28

Blonde — Netflix Film

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — Netflix Documentary

Inheritance

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Sept. 29

The Empress — Netflix Series

Sept. 30

Anikulapo — Netflix Film

Entergalactic — Netflix Special

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — Netflix Series

Idris Elba’s Human Playground — Netflix Series

Phantom Pups — Netflix Family

Rainbow — Netflix Film

What We Leave Behind

Dates to be announced:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners — Netflix Anime

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 10 — Netflix Series

Plan A Plan B — Netflix Film

Who Likes My Follower? — Netflix Series

