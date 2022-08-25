Amazon next month (September 2022) plans to add 125 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup, including the company’s most anticipated and expensive series ever as well as the debut of an exclusive (and also expensive) live sporting event.

The new titles will include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, an Amazon original fantasy series based on the writings of J.R.R. Tolkien. The show, which is estimated to have cost more than $1 billion in licensing and production, tells the tale of the second age of Tolkien’s Middle Earth when elves and men must unite to stop evil forces, personified by the Dark Lord Sauron.

The Rings of Power is Amazon’s answer to HBO’s Game of Thrones and its success or failure could dramatically shape the future of Amazon Prime Video.

Also notable from Amazon in September: Amazon’s first exclusive Thursday Night Football game, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers. The company agreed to pay $1 billion a year to the NFL for 11 years for the exclusive rights to the games which will stream every Thursday (free to Prime members) during the season starting with the Chiefs-Chargers game on September 15. (NBC will air the first Thursday night game this season with the Bills meeting the Rams on September 8.)

The combination of the Rings of Power and Thursday Night Football certainly makes Amazon Prime the streaming service to keep an eye on in September.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in September 2022 to Amazon Prime:

September 1

American Ninja Warrior S12-13 (2022)

Friday Night Lights S1-S5 (2007)

Texicanas (2019)

WAGS Miami S1-S2 (2022)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

American Beauty (1999)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

Apartment 143 (2012)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Bad Influence (1990)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Black Sunday (1977)

Blair Witch 2: The Book of Shadows (2000)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)

The Clan (2015)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2010)

The Descent (2006)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fight Club (1999)

Frontera (2014)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hard Eight (1997)

He Got Game (1998)

Heartburn (1986)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

I’m Still Here (2010)

In Time (2011)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Intersection (1994)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Juan of the Dead (2012)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Let the Right One In (2008)

The Lifeguard (2013)

Love Story (1970)

Loving Pablo (2018)

Mandrill (2009)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonlight & Valentino (1995)

Mother! (2017)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Mr. Baseball (1992)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1986)

Night Falls on Manhattan (1997)

Open Water (2003)

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Package (1989)

Pulse (2005)

The Recruit (2003)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

Rings (2017)

Role Models (2008)

Role Models Unrated (2008)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roxanne (1987)

The Sacrament (2013)

Save The Last Dance (2001)

Shattered (2022)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

Staying Alive (1983)

Superstar (1999)

Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)

The Transporter (2002)

Trollhunter (2011)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

Wanted (2008)

War of The Worlds (2005)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

We’re No Angels (1955)

Wild Bill (1995)

The Young Victoria (2010)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere, Amazon Original)



Sept. 7

He Is Psychometric (2019)

Prison Playbook (2017)

Reply 1988 (2015)

Reply 1994 (2013)

Search: WWW (2019)

Signal (2016)

The Crowned Clown (2019)

Sept. 9

Aline (2022)

Flight/Risk (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

Sept. 15

Thursday Night Football (Chiefs vs. Chargers) (Thursday night games will also be available this month on September 22 and 29.

Sept. 16

Dog (2022)

Firebird (2022)

Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

The Outfit (2022)

Sept. 19

Heatwave (2022) (Amazon Original)

Sept. 21

Prisma (2022)

Sept. 23

September Mornings, Season 2 (2022) (Amazon Original)

Firestarter (2022)

Memory (2022)

Sept. 27

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Sept. 30

Jungle (2022) (Amazon Original)

Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)

Ambulance (2022)

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)

