Peacock is planning to stream English Premier League soccer games in 4K in 2023, according to an article by the web site, World Soccer Talk.

The streamer, which launched in July 2020, just recently began adding 4K shows and movies to its catalog. However, Peacock has yet to offer any live sporting events in the format.

John Jelley, a Peacock senior vice president, tells World Soccer Talk that will change in 2023, if not sooner.

“We have got plans for Dolby Atmos (which provides more immersive sound) in the works alongside 4K next year. We’re also planning 5.1 audio next year as well,” Jelley said. “I think those will make a real improvement to the premium experience of the game for those who have the capabilities to watch it in 4K, Dolby Atmos or 5.1 audio.”

English Premier League soccer has been available in 4K in the United States for a few years. (DIRECTV, FuboTV and YouTube TV offer select matches in the format.) But news that Peacock will provide games in 4K should encourage videophiles who have long hoped the streamer would begin delivering live sports in 4K.

Peacock’s sports lineup includes MLB and NFL games as well as a myriad of other sports including golf, track and field, swimming, soccer and the Olympics.

Peacock’s plans include an ads-included offering for $4.99 a month and an ads-free version for $9.99 a month. (Comcast, Charter and Cox video subscribers get the $4.99 a month plan for free as part of their service.) Peacock also has a free plan, but it’s unclear if any 4K titles are included in that plan.

The TV Answer Man has asked Peacock’s PR team for more details on its 4K plans but has yet to receive a response. We will update this article if we get more information.

— Phillip Swann

