TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting FuboTV but the 4K plan is $10 more than the basic plan. Is this worth the upgrade in your opinion? I will do what you suggest because I trust your knowledge on these things. Let me know, please!! — Marcus, New Haven, Connecticut.
Marcus, FuboTV, one of two multi-channel, live streaming services that offers 4K (YouTube TV is the other), has raised the entry price for new subscribers to watch shows in that format. The streamer now requires new customers to subscribe to its $79.99 a month Elite plan to access live sporting events in 4K. Previously, FuboTV included 4K coverage in its base $69.99 a month Pro package.
Is the extra $10 worth it, you ask?
FuboTV, like all pay TV providers, can only show sports and other shows in 4K if the programmer produces it in that format. For example, if CBS decides not to produce NFL games in 4K, FuboTV is powerless to stream it in 4K. (Note: CBS has never done a single NFL game in 4K.)
With the networks still investing relatively little money in 4K productions, that leaves the FuboTV 4K lineup often looking somewhat bare.
However, if English Premier League soccer is your thing, FuboTV will stream 15 different EPL games in 4K over the next 28 days. (The broadcasts will come from NBC Sports.) The 15 games will start with tomorrow’s matchup between Wolverhampton and Tottingham at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Here is the complete schedule of the upcoming 15 EPL games that will be available on FuboTV in 4K:
|0-Aug
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Tottenham v. Wolverhampton
|NBC Sports 4K
|21-Aug
|11:30 AM
|EPL
|Newcastle vs. Manchester City
|NBC Sports 4K
|27-Aug
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Southampton v Manchester United
|NBC Sports 4K
|27-Aug
|12:30 PM
|EPL
|Arsenal v Fulham
|NBC Sports 4K
|28-Aug
|11:30 AM
|EPL
|Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
|NBC Sports 4K
|30-Aug
|3:00 PM
|EPL
|Leeds United v Everton
|NBC Sports 4K
|31-Aug
|3:00 PM
|EPL
|Liverpool v Newcastle
|NBC Sports 4K
|3-Sep
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Everton v Liverpool
|NBC Sports 4K
|3-Sep
|12:30 PM
|EPL
|Aston Villa v Manchester City
|NBC Sports 4K
|4-Sep
|11:30 AM
|EPL
|Manchester United v Arsenal
|NBC Sports 4K
|10-Sep
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Fulham v Chelsea
|NBC Sports 4K
|10-Sep
|12:30 PM
|EPL
|Manchester City v Tottenham
|NBC Sports 4K
|11-Sep
|11:30 AM
|EPL
|Crystal Palace v Manchester United
|NBC Sports 4K
|17-Sep
|7:30 AM
|EPL
|Wolves v Manchester City
|NBC Sports 4K
|17-Sep
|12:30 PM
|EPL
|Tottenham v Leicester City
|NBC Sports 4K
If you live in Chicago, you can also watch six White Sox games on FuboTV in 4K over the next week. Here’s that schedule:
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|EVENT/LEAGUE
|MATCHUP/EVENT
|CHANNEL
|20-Sep
|8:00 PM
|MLB
|Guardians at White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago 4K
|21-Sep
|8:00 PM
|MLB
|Guardians at White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago 4K
|22-Sep
|8:00 PM
|MLB
|Guardians at White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago 4K
|23-Sep
|8:00 PM
|MLB
|Tigers at White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago 4K
|24-Sep
|7:00 PM
|MLB
|Tigers at White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago 4K
|25-Sep
|2:00 PM
|MLB
|Tigers at White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago 4K
FuboTV has also carried 4K feeds of select Fox-produced sporting events, such as the NFL, NASCAR, college football and more although nothing is scheduled as of now.
Marcus, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
