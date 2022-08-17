Sinclair announced today that it will expand availability of its Bally Sports+ cord-cutter app to all 19 Bally markets on September 26.

The service, which has been available in five test markets (Kansas City, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay) since June, enables fans to subscribe directly to their in-market Bally Sports channel without a subscription to a pay TV service such as cable, satellite or a live streaming provider.

Bally Sports+ costs $19.99 a month or $189.99 per year, but Sinclair says more pricing options will be introduced when the service expands on September 26.

“Today is a significant step for the RSN (regional sports networks) industry as we offer local sports fans across our Bally Sports footprint a new way to watch their hometown teams,” said Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley. “We view Bally Sports+ as a great complement to the incredible value our distribution partners provide our linear networks; and with both models, we are uniquely positioned to help our team partners grow their fan bases for years to come.”

Sinclair’s press release says fans this fall will be able to watch NBA and NHL teams via Bally Sports+ but there’s no mention of whether the service will add more MLB teams. As of now, Bally Sports+ offers just five MLB teams — Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

The company has announced it has rights deals with all NBA and NHL teams it offers in the 19 Bally Sports markets, but it only has agreements with the five MLB teams. With the MLB season ending around when Bally Sports+ launches, it would appear that Sinclair will not add additional live baseball games until next season, if then.

The nine teams that Sinclair has not secured deals with are: Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels.

Bally Sports Plus is not available on Roku or Amazon’s Fire TV yet, but is available on Apple TV, Android devices and BallySports.com.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

