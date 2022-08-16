TV Answer Man, it would seem to me that Amazon would do Thursday Night Football in 4K since they are a big technology company. Do you know if it will be in 4K or will it be 720p HD which looks terrible. — Daz, Miami.

Daz, Amazon Prime Video will have the exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games during the 2022 season, starting with the September 15 clash between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. (The September 8th Thursday night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will air on NBC.)

That means the games will not be on Fox or the NFL Network. Starting September 15, Thursday Night Football will be a streaming exclusive.

But will Amazon stream the games in 4K, you ask?

I asked an Amazon spokeswoman today and here’s her response:

“Not this season, it will be available in 1080p.”

The news will likely disappoint 4K enthusiasts who would note that Fox offered last season’s Thursday Night Football games in the format. But before you criticize Amazon, also note that Apple’s MLB Friday night games are in 1080p and the picture is so good that many viewers think it is 4K. So let’s see how the picture looks on opening night before we judge.

Still, football fans who appreciate the action in 4K have to wonder if they will get any games this season in the format. Fox has yet to say if it will do any regular season games in 4K while CBS and NBC have never done a regular season NFL contest in 4K.

The TV Answer Man, of course, will monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes.

