TV Answer Man, is there any way to watch Sunday’s Nats-Padres game on Peacock for free? — Brendan, Alexandria, Virginia.

Brendan, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, including today’s (August 14) matchup between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals at 12:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Unlike Apple TV+’s Friday night MLB streaming doubleheaders, Peacock is requiring fans to subscribe to one of its two Premium plans (starts at $4.99) to watch the games. (Apple has promised to stream the games for free through September.) And there are no free trials for the Premium plans.

If you don’t subscribe, there will be no other way to watch the Padres-Nats game, or any of the remaining games on Peacock’s schedule. Since they are Peacock exclusives, they will not be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels.

But is there a way to get a Peacock Premium subscription for free?

Yes!

Cox, Charter and Comcast all include a free Peacock Premium subscription with its video service.

If you don’t subscribe to one of those three cable TV services, you will need a separate Peacock Premium subscription. (And there are no free trials.) If you decide to subscribe to Peacock, you will be able to access the game on the Peacock app or at the Peacock web site. You can see a list of supported devices here.

Brendan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

