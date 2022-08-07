TV Answer Man, it’s very frustrating that there aren’t more baseball games in 4K. They had the All-Star game in 4K but no regular season games! Do you know if Fox this year will once again show the Field of Dreams game in 4K? And HDR? — Jim, Daytona, Florida.

Jim, the Fox Sports app this Thursday (August 11) at 7 p.m. ET will stream the ‘Field of Dreams’ game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Fox Sports App In 4K: Which Devices Are Compatible?

The game, which will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates, will take place at a newly constructed stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to the farmland used as a baseball field in the 1989 movie, Fields of Dreams starring Kevin Costner. The Reds-Cubs game will be MLB’s second annual game at the site; the Yankees and White Sox played there last year.

The Cubs-Reds game can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the 4K game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox produces its 4K coverage in 1080p HDR and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

