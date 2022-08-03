YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, is now offering $10 off its base monthly price for the first three months of service in a limited time promotion. The promo price also comes with a 14-day free trial.

The deal is only available for new users. Current and past subscribers are not eligible nor is anyone who previously participated in a YouTube TV free trial. (YouTube TV has not said how long the promotion will be available.)

The streamer’s normal base rate is $64.99 a month. However, the YouTube TV web site has added the promotional offer that reduces the first three months to $54.99 a month. The normal price of $64.99 a month will apply in month four if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-month term.

The YouTube TV base plan includes more than 85 channels, unlimited DVR space, and six accounts to share with your household.

The $30 discount follows a common theme among the live streamers now as they experiment with different pricing to attract new customers in the increasingly competitive category. Sling TV is now offering a 20-day free trial to new and returning customers while DIRECTV Stream has slashed $40 off the first two months of service on all plans.

While YouTube TV recently disclosed that it has five million subscribers (including free trial customers), the live streaming category has failed to meet some initial forecasts that it would replace cable and satellite. Seven years after Sling TV launched, the major live streaming services have less than 20 million subscribers combined.

FuboTV and Hulu Live, two other major live streamers, are currently not offering promotional prices on its base packages.

