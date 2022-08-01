DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streamer, has slashed $40 off any package for the first two months of service in a limited-time promotional offer.

The discount, which begins after a five-day free trial, reduces DIRECTV Stream’s base Entertainment plan from $69.99 a month to $49.99 a month for the first two months. (Regular prices apply in month three if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the two months.) The streamer’s Choice plan, which includes regional sports networks, is now $69.99 a month for the first two months.

DIRECTV Stream does not say at its web site how long the promotional offer will be available.

The $20 discount follows a common theme among the live streamers now as they experiment with different pricing to attract new customers in the increasingly competitive category. Sling TV is now offering a 20-day free trial to new and returning customers while YouTube TV is taking $10 off the first month of service.

DIRECTV Stream is also including HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz and Epix for free for the first three months with the Choice or Ultimate plans. (The premium channels will auto renew if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-month term.)

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

