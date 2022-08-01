Amazon today has added 150 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new films include:

* Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the vastly entertaining 1969 western starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford as the legendary outlaws. Steve McQueen was set to play Redford’s part as the Sundance Kid but his participation fell apart in contract talks. Redford took the role and the rest is movie history and movie magic.

* Downhill Racer, the 1969 drama starring Robert Redford (and Gene Hackman) as a skier who sacrifices everything for victory. Redford shows that he’s not afraid to exhibit a dark side as the narcissistic skier and Hackman is flawless (as usual) as his coach.

Click Amazon to See 1-Day Only Sales!

* Serpico, the 1973 drama based on the real-life New York police officer Frank Serpico who exposed widespread corruption on the force. Al Pacino is at his messianic best as Serpico in this iconic film.

* Thief, the 1981 heist film directed by Michael Mann and starring James Caan as a veteran jewel thief who wants one more big score before settling down. Tuesday Weld plays his girlfriend and Robert Prosky is sensational in a small role as a dangerous gangster. (You’ll also love the score by 1980s synth band, Tangerine Dream.)

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon Prime:

Game of Spy (2022)

Go, Diego, Go! (2006)

Cartel Crew (2019)

Lopez (2016)

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

1 Buck (2017)

16 To Life (2015)

3000 Miles To Graceland (2001)

5 Star Day (2011)

59 Seconds (2016)

A Dark Place (2019)

A Fish Called Wanda (1988)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Aaron’s Blood (2017)

Absolution (2015)

Acid Horizon (2018)

Already Gone (2019)

Alright Now (2018)

Anguish (2015)

Annapolis (2006)

Any Day (2015)

Assimilate (2019)

Baby Boom (1987)

Backstage (2021)

Backwoods (2020)

Bad Frank (2017)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Basic (2003)

Battle Scars (2020)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

Before Midnight (2013)

Big Brother Volcano (2017)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Crossed the Line (2014)

Dating My Mother (2017)

Derek’s Dead (2020)

Disappearance (2019)

Don’t Click (2012)

Downhill Racer (1969)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Eadweard (2015)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Face/Off (1997)

Filth (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

Follow the Prophet (2010)

Fright Night (2011)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (2015)

Getting to Know You (2020)

Gonzo (2008)

Goodbye Butterfly (2021)

Grand Cru (2018)

Happy Yummy Chicken (2017)

Hardball (2001)

Here On Out (2019)

He’s Way More Famous Than You (2012)

I Am A Ghost (2014)

I Like Me (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Iceland Is Best (2020)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Impossible Monsters (2019)

International Falls (2019)

I’ve Got Issues (2020)

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero (2016)

King Arthur (2004)

King Kong (1976)

King Of Knives (2020)

Kingpin (1996)

Leaving Las Vegas (1996)

Letter from Masanjia (2018)

Line of Descent (2019)

Lost Bayou (2020)

Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound (2019)

Man from Reno (2015)

McLintock (1963)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

Mermaids (1990)

Misma Luna (Under The Same Moon) (2008)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Neil Young Heart of Gold (2006)

Never Heard (2018)

New Money (2018)

Obey (2018)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

One and the Same (2021)

Paradox Lost (2021)

Perfect Sisters (2014)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Prophecy (1979)

River’s Edge (1987)

Rockaway (2019)

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Ronin (1998)

Safe Inside (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Serpico (1973)

Single White Female (1992)

Soldiers of Fortune (2012)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Still Today (2020)

Surrogate Valentine (2011)

The Atoning (2017)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2012)

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Feels (2018)

The Haunting (1999)

The Hornet’s Nest (2014)

The Killer Elite (1975)

The Machinist (2004)

The Middle of X (2018)

The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Saint (1997)

The Shootist (1976)

The Wrong Todd (2014)

The Yards (2000)

Thief (1981)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

To Tokyo (2018)

Trail of Ashes (2020)

Trickster (2019)

Trigger (2020

Two Ways Home (2019)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black

Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black

Woman – The Play (2005)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undertow (2004)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Wayne’s World II (1993)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Weepah Way for Now (2015)

White on Rice (2009)

Wild Honey Pie! (2018)

Writer’s Block (2019)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

Yinz (2019)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

