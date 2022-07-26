HBO Max next month (August 2022) plans to add 100 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including a new show based on a fantasy novel by George R.R. Martin, and a significant update to a Martin-inspired series.

The new titles will include House of the Dragon, a new HBO original series co-created by Martin and based loosely on his 2018 novel, Fire & Blood. Set 200 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon chronicles the rise and fall of the House Targaryen and the bloody succession that occurs after its demise.

HBO Max will offer House of the Dragon in 4K HDR as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

And speaking of 4K and Martin, HBO Max in August plans to make all eight seasons of Game of Thrones available in the format as well as Dolby Atmos. The streamer has not disclosed the exact date for the switch over but Game of Thrones has only been available in high-def on HBO Now until now. (You can buy Game of Thrones on 4K Blu-ray.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2022 to HBO Max. (Shows with HBO in parenthesis are also available on the pay TV version of HBO.)

August 1

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)

A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)

Amy, 2015 (HBO)

Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)

Belle, 2013 (HBO)

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)

Bug, 2007 (HBO)

Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)

Charlie’s Angels, 2000

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, 2003

Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)

Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)

Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)

Days of Being Wild, 1990

DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022

Enemy, 2014 (HBO)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)

Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)

Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)

Fighting, 2009 (HBO)

From Hell, 2001 (HBO)

Garfield, 2004 (HBO)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version

Gaslight, 1944

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999

Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)

How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)

Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)

Laggies, 2014 (HBO)

Late August, Early September, 1998

Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)

Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)

Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Little Women, 1994

Locke, 2013 (HBO)

Love & Basketball, 2000

Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)

Miles Ahead, 2016

Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)

Mojave, 2015 (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)

Original Cast Album: Company, 1970

Out of the Past, 1947

Remember, 2016 (HBO)

Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)

Slow West, 2015 (HBO)

Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Stardust, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go, Season 7C

The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)

The Blood of a Poet, 1932

The Captive, 2014 (HBO)

The Devil’s Backbone, 2001

The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)

The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)

The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)

The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)

The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version

The Rover, 2014 (HBO)

The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)

The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)

The Testament of Orpheus, 1960

The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)

Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)

Tusk, 2014 (HBO)

Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)

Whiplash, 2014

Released August 3

Belle, 2021

Released August 4

Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Release August 5

Belfast (2021) (HBO)

Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life, Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

Released August 7

The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil, Special

Released August 9

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions, Season 17 Premiere (HBO)

Released August 13

The Princess, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released August 21

American Sniper, 2014

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO) — Available in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos

August 24

Katrina Babies, Original Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Released August 25

House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version

Released August 26

Victor and Valentino, Season 3C

Wolf, 2021 (HBO)

