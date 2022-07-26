We have to be honest. When you scan Netflix’s August lineup, it looks like the streamer decided that America plans to spend summer’s last month at the beach so there’s little point in bringing out the good stuff.

Sure, Netflix plans to add 117 new TV shows and movies in August but the additions are lackluster at best. There are a few classic films such as Eyes Wide Shut and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off but the lineup of Netflix originals is as weak (and unoriginal) as we’ve seen in years.

The one exception here may be The Sandman, a Netflix original fantasy series starring Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, the king of dreams from the DC Comics book.

Click Amazon: 1-Day Only Deals!

However, if epic-ish comic fantasy is not your taste, you’ll have to make do with yet another documentary on the 1999 Woodstock music festival, yet another documentary (Running With the Devil) on John McAfee, yet another vampire movie (Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx), yet another buddy film with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg (Me Time), and yet another baking competition show (Junior Baking Show, season six).

The definition of ‘original’ can apparently be stretched when needed.

With Netflix losing subscribers these days, this is an inopportune time to throw up an air ball. But an air ball it is.

For those who stay with Netflix in August, here is the complete list of new titles coming during the month to the world’s biggest streaming service:

Aug. 1

Big Tree City (Netflix Family)

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She’s Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

Aug. 2

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse (Netflix Comedy)

Aug. 3

Buba (Netflix Film)

Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 (Netflix Documentary)

Don’t Blame Karma! (Netflix Film)

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 4

Lady Tamara (Netflix Series)

KAKEGURUI TWIN (Netflix Anime)

Super Giant Robot Brothers (Netflix Family)

Wedding Season (Netflix Film)

Aug. 5

Carter (Netflix Film)

Darlings (Netflix Film)

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix Film)

The Sandman (Netflix Series)

Skyfall

Aug. 6

Reclaim (Netflix Film)

Aug. 7

Riverdale: Season 6

Aug. 8

Code Name: Emperor (Netflix Film)

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 9

I Just Killed My Dad (Netflix Documentary)

The Nice Guys

Aug. 10

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist (Netflix Documentary)

Heartsong (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Instant Dream Home (Netflix Series)

Iron Chef Brazil (Netflix Series)

Locke & Key: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

School Tales The Series (Netflix Series)

Aug. 11

Dope

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 (Netflix Anime)

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 12

13: The Musical (Netflix Film)

A Model Family (Netflix Series)

Day Shift (Netflix Film)

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Aug. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop (Netflix Family)

Learn to Swim

Aug. 16

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts)

Aug. 17

High Heat (Netflix Series)

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Look Both Ways (Netflix Film)

Royalteen (Netflix Film)

Unsuspicious (Netflix Series)

Aug. 18

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Inside the Mind of a Cat (Netflix Documentary)

Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix Anime)

Aug. 19

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

Echoes (Netflix Series)

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) (Netflix Series)

Glow Up: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

Kleo (Netflix Series)

The Next 365 Days (Netflix Film)

Aug. 20

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar (Netflix Film)

Aug. 21

A Cowgirl’s Song

Aug. 23

Chad and JT Go Deep (Netflix Series)

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 (Netflix Documentary) (New episodes weekly)

Aug. 24

Lost Ollie (Netflix Series)

Mo (Netflix Series)

Queer Eye: Brazil (Netflix Series)

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix Documentary)

Selling The OC (Netflix Series)

Under Fire (Netflix Series)

Watch Out, We’re Mad (Netflix Film)

Aug. 25

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

History 101: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Netflix Anime)

That’s Amor (Netflix Film)

Aug. 26

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Netflix Series)

Loving Adults (Netflix Film)

Ludik (Netflix Series)

Me Time (Netflix Film)

Seoul Vibe (Netflix Film)

Aug. 29

Under Her Control (Netflix Film)

Mighty Express: Season 7 (Netflix Family)

Aug. 30

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 (Netflix Documentary)

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (Netflix Documentary)

Aug. 31

Club América vs Club América (Netflix Documentary)

Family Secrets (Netflix Series)

I Came By (Netflix Film)

Dates to be announced:

Delhi Crime: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Partner Track (Netflix Series)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

