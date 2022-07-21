Hulu next month (August 2022) plans to add 98 new movies and shows to its subscription Video on Demand service, including two Hulu originals guaranteed to intrigue sports fans.

The new titles will include Mike, a Hulu original eight-episode series starring Trevante Rhodes as the mercurial heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson. The show promises to offer a no-holds barred look at the former champion whose violent tendencies made him great in the ring and a criminal outside of it. Harvey Keitel also stars as Tyson’s first trainer, Cus D’Amato,

Also notable from Hulu in August: Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers, a Hulu original documentary chronicling the decades-long dominance of the Lakers franchise, from Kareem and Magic to Kobe and Shaq to the LeBron era. If you think you know the real story behind the Lakers from watching HBO Max‘s entertaining Winning Time series, Hulu says you haven’t seen anything yet.

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers is about family, business and power — and how all three must be harnessed to achieve greatness,” Hulu says in its press release.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in August 2022 to Hulu:

August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (Dubbed)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (Dubbed)

Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1 (Dubbed)

21 (2008)

Akeelah and the Bee (2006)

American Assassin (2017)

Aqui Entre Nos (2012)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Blast From the Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star (2011)

Bugsy (1991)

Cast Away (2000)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Detroit (2017)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters Ii (1989)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Feel Pretty (2018)

In Time (2011)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Man on Fire (2004)

Men of Honor (2000)

Miles Ahead (2016)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Pretty Woman (1990)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Source Code (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Swimfan (2002)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tower Heist (2011)

Vantage Point (2008)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Aug. 3

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

Aug. 4

CMA Fest

Aug. 5

Prey (2022) (Hulu Original)

Aug. 10

Password: Series Premiere

Aug. 11

Trolls: Trollstopia: Complete 7th And Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original)

Aug. 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Aug. 13

FX’s Children Of The Underground: Complete Docuseries

Aug. 15

Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

The China Hustle (2017)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume Ii – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

Stage Mother (2020)

What Just Happened (2008)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Aug. 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only On Hulu)

Aug. 17

On The Count Of Three (2022)

Aug. 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

International Falls (2020)

Aug. 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1b

Aug. 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory (2022)

Aug. 25

Mike: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

FX’s Welcome To Wrexham: Docuseries Premiere

Aug. 26

FX’s Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (2022)

Aug. 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only On Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Limited Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)

