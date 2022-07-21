HBO Max next month will make all eight seasons of Game of Thrones available in 4K HDR as well as in the Dolby Atmos audio format.

The streamer says the show will be available in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos via its ads-free plan which costs $14.99 a month. (The streamer also has an ads-included plan for $9.99 a month, but it does not include 4K programming.)

In a press release announcing the news, HBO Max did not give an exact date in August for when Game of Thrones will be available in 4K and Dolby Atmos. (The show has only been available in high-def until now.) The TV Answer Man has asked the service for a clarification and will report back here if we get more information.

Update: A HBO Max spokesperson tells the TV Answer Man that she can not provide an exact date at this time.

The fantasy drama series, which is based on the George R.R. Martin novels, includes 73 episodes from season one in 2011 to season eight in 2019. The show, which stars Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Kit Harrington, and Emilia Clarke, chronicles a war of succession in a mythical kingdom.

HBO Max also announced that its new series, House of the Dragon, which is based on Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, will debut on August 21 in 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos. The show is based on a civil war that takes place about 300 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

