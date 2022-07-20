TV Answer Man, I see on some message boards that people are getting the NFL Sunday Ticket for free. Existing customers are getting it for free, not just new customers. I’ve been a DIRECTV subscriber for seven years but I didn’t get it for free. Am I doing something wrong? How can I get it for free? — Mark, Plano, Texas.

Mark, for the last few years, DIRECTV has given the NFL Sunday Ticket Max package for free to some (not all) existing customers. The Max plan, which includes the RedZone Channel and Fantasy league channel, normally costs $395. (The Ticket’s base plan, which costs $293, does not include those two channels. Both plans include access to the streaming edition of the Ticket.)

I have also noticed that some of the lucky ones this week have posted messages on Twitter and other social media sites saying they just received an e-mail from DIRECTV notifying them that they will get the Ticket for free.

“Talk about good luck, I just got an email that DirecTV is giving me NFL Sunday Ticket Max for free this upcoming season. I’m so stoked about it! And yes I called and it is true,” tweeted @Bethavibe last night.

DIRECTV has told me in recent years that it only gives the Ticket for free to “select customers.” The satcaster will not say how many existing subscribers get it for free, or why some do and some don’t. (This is not to be confused with DIRECTV’s new subscriber offer which includes free Sunday Ticket to those who get the Choice plan or above.)

If you’re an existing DIRECTV subscriber, and you haven’t received the e-mail by now, you might not. But here’s what you can do to get the NFL Sunday Ticket for free: Call them. Or send an e-mail to customer service. Tell them that you are a loyal customer, and you want to get the Sunday Ticket for free as others have.

I can’t guarantee it will work; in fact, the odds are not good that it won’t. But several DIRECTV customers in recent years have posted messages on social media sites saying they have tried this and it worked for them. So give it a try. At the least, DIRECTV might give you a credit off your bill, or a free premium channel for a few months.

Mark, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

