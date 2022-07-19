TV Answer Man, I read your article about MLB TV cutting their price. How about Extra Innings? Shouldn’t that price be lower, too?! — Dimitri, Buffalo.

Dimitri, DIRECTV, Comcast and Charter’s Spectrum TV are among the TV providers that have lowered the price of the MLB Extra Innings package to $94.99 with 10 weeks left in the season.

MLB.TV, the league’s streaming package of out-of-market regular season games, lowered the price to $94.99 earlier this month. The price for both MLB.TV and Extra Innings was $139.99 to start the season.

MLB.TV’s single-team option, which was $119.99 at the start of the season, is now $74.99. The single-team package, which is not available via Extra Innings, enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.).

As in the previous seven seasons, DIRECTV, Comcast and Spectrum TV include MLB.TV for free with their Extra Innings plans. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

MLB Extra Innings offers up to 90 out-of-market games a week, most of them in High-Definition. Local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

DIRECTV’s Extra Innings plan also includes the Game Mix Channel which can display up to eight games on one channel at the same time.

Dish and Verizon may also lower the price of their Extra Innings packages, but their web sites still show the full season price.

