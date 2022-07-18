TV Answer Man, the days are longer now and we sit to watch TV after dinner and there’s always a sun splotch over the screen. We tried moving the set to a different place, but it’s a sun filled room so there isn’t much we can do. Any ideas? It’s driving us crazy but we don’t wan’t to move the TV to another room because it’s next to the dining area. — Aimee, Vero Beach, Florida.



Aimee, this is a common problem this time of the year. In most parts of the country, the sun doesn’t set until well after 8 p.m. which can create a terrible viewing experience during the post-dinner relaxation time. However, there are some simple things you can do to reduce sun glare, or lamp glare, on your TV.

For starters, if possible, position the TV so it doesn’t face a window. This will help eliminate any glare coming in from the sunlight. There’s nothing worse than trying to watch a big game or an absorbing movie with a giant splotch of sun glare on the screen.

Another idea: invest in some blackout curtains that can keep the daylight at a minimum when you’re watching TV. Some homeowners frown at this idea because they enjoy the room being light and airy when they’re not watching TV. But remember, you can draw the curtains anytime to let the light in and some blackout curtains come in festive colors to keep your room looking colorful. (You can check out some blackout curtains here at Amazon.)

One tip if the lamps are causing the issue: During the night, if possible, place your lamps behind the TV or off to the side so the glare does not directly reflect on the screen.

The problem of TV glare often occurs because you are sitting in a chair next to a lamp. If you can position the set so it’s facing a seating area without a lamp, or with the lamp off, you will notice a significant improvement in the picture.

Aimee, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

