DIRECTV and YouTube TV plan to offer 4K coverage of this week’s 150th annual The Open golf tournament, also known as The British Open, from The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland

The tournament, which will take place from July 14 through 17, will also be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

The live 4K coverage on DIRECTV and YouTube TV will include play on three ‘featured holes’ each day of the tournament. The featured holes will be 11,12 and 13.

The 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin early Thursday morning so consult your DIRECTV and YouTube TV guides for more information. It’s unclear if other pay TV providers will offer 4K coverage of the tournament. (Peacock and the NBC Sports apps do not offer any 4K programming at this time.)

Peacock will begin streaming first and second round HD coverage before each day’s first tee shot and conclude its coverage after the final putt drops each day. Here is the schedule for high-def coverage on NBC, Peacock and USA Network:

Date Peacock USA Network NBC/Peacock Thursday, July 14 *1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m. 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Friday, July 15 *1:30-4 a.m./3-4 p.m. 4 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16 5-7 a.m. 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17 4-7 a.m. 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

