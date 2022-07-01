Netflix today would probably like to remind everyone that it added more than the last two episodes of season four of Stranger Things. The streaming giant also added 27 movies to its lineup.
The new films include:
* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes;
* Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta (RIP), Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro;
* Se7en, director David Fincher’s excellent neo-noir thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives searching for a serial killer who’s obsessed with the Seven Deadly Sins;
* Natural Born Killers, director Oliver Stone’s wild 1994 drama/satire starring Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis as serial killers who become cultural superstars thanks to an accommodating sensational media led by a TV reporter played with perfect aplomb by Robert Downey, Jr:
* Zero Dark Thirty, director Kathryn Bigelow’s intense 2012 drama starring Jessica Chastain as a relentless CIA agent who hunts for the masterminds behind the 9/11 attack on America.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix. (Along with Stranger Things, of course.)
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
Goodfellas
|I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Se7en
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman