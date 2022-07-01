Netflix today would probably like to remind everyone that it added more than the last two episodes of season four of Stranger Things. The streaming giant also added 27 movies to its lineup.

The new films include:

* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes;

* Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta (RIP), Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro;

* Se7en, director David Fincher’s excellent neo-noir thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives searching for a serial killer who’s obsessed with the Seven Deadly Sins;

* Natural Born Killers, director Oliver Stone’s wild 1994 drama/satire starring Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis as serial killers who become cultural superstars thanks to an accommodating sensational media led by a TV reporter played with perfect aplomb by Robert Downey, Jr:

* Zero Dark Thirty, director Kathryn Bigelow’s intense 2012 drama starring Jessica Chastain as a relentless CIA agent who hunts for the masterminds behind the 9/11 attack on America.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix. (Along with Stranger Things, of course.)

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

Goodfellas

|I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Se7en

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

