Hulu today has added 71 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new films include The Princess, a Hulu original action film starring Joey King as a strong-willed princess who is kidnapped after she refuses to marry a sociopath who wants to steal her family’s throne; Any Given Sunday, Oliver Stone’s underrated (but loud!) 1999 football drama starring Jamie Foxx as QB1 and Al Pacino as his coach; Working Girl, director Mike Nichols’ 1988 comedy starring Melanie Griffith as a put-upon New York secretary who poses as her boss to win respect and love; Independence Day, the 1996 box office spectacular starring a cast of thousands (including Will Smith, Randy Quaid and Bill Pullman) fighting an alien invasion; and Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby, Adam McKay’s hilarious send-up of the NASCAR circuit starring Will Ferrell as a witless but winning driver.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

The Princess (2022) — Hulu Original

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

