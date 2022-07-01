Amazon today (July 1) has added 121 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup.

The new films include:

* Raging Bull, the Martin Scorsese-directed biofilm starring Robert De Niro as the savage middleweight boxer, Jake LaMotta. Critics have called De Niro’s performance one of cinema’s greatest ever while the film itself is regarded as arguably the best ever from the legendary Scorsese.

* Revolutionary Road, the absorbing 2008 drama reuniting Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as an unsettled settled couple in mid-1950s Connecticut.

* Rosemary’s Baby, the spooky 1968 drama from director Roman Polanski which stars Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who suspects a mysterious group wants to kidnap her baby. Farrow is brilliant and haunting as the paranoid (or is she?) mother and film auteur John Cassavetes plays her loving (but possibly suspicious) hubbie to perfection.

* Jennifer’s Body, the underrated 2009 black comedy starring Megan Fox as an evil (and supernatural) high school vixen.

Here is the complete list of new titles added today to Amazon Prime:

Very Cavallari (2018)

16-Love (2012)

1UP (2022)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Feral World (2020)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Adventure Boyz (2020)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Ali (2001)

Ali Director’s Cut (2001)

All Roads to Pearla (2019)

As Long as We Both Shall Live (2016)

Attack of the Unknown (2020)

Awaken The Shadowman (2017)

Barry Munday (2010)

Betrayed (1988)

Blown Away (1994)

Blue Jay (2016)

Body of Evidence (1993)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Broadway Danny Rose (1984)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Call of the Wolf (2017)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Changeland (2019)

Chasing Molly (2019)

Clueless (1995)

Coffy (1973)

Cotton Comes to Harlem (1970)

Coyotaje (2019)

Criminal Law (1988)

Cruel Hearts (2020)

Cruiser (2020)

Dark Blue (2003)

Dark Waters (2019)

Dave Made A Maze (2017)

DC Noir (2019)

Dead Ringers (1988)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

Easy Does It (2020)

Europa Report (2013)

Eye Of The Needle (1981)

Four Feathers (2002)

Forev (2014)

French Postcards (1979)

Frisky (2015)

Futureworld (1976)

Gino’s Wife (2016)

Gladiator (2000)

Good Neighbors (2011)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

High-Rise (2016)

Hobo with a Shotgun (2011)

Hot Dog…The Movie (1984)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In Action (2021)

Infinitum: Subject Unknown (2021)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Into the Blue (2005)

Iris Warriors (2022)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jamie Marks Is Dead (2014)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

John Dies at the End (2012)

Kiltro (2006)

Lincoln (2012)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Loves Spell (2020)

Lust For Love (2014)

Mandela (1997)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Moments in Spacetime (2001)

No Way to Live (2017)

Party With Me (2021)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pieces of April (2003)

Play the Game (2009)

Pretty Ugly People (2008)

Racing With The Moon (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Revolutionary Road (2009)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Runner (2018)

Say Your Prayers (2021)

Slash (2016)

Son of God (2014)

Speed (1994)

Stay (2021)

Stuff (2017)

Sunset Song (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Switchback (1997)

The Arbors (2020)

The Fighter (2010)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Honor Farm (2017)

The Hunted (2003)

The Italian Job (2003)

The Mongolian Connection (2019)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Posthuman Project (2014)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Republic of Two (2014)

The Rest of Us (2020)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

Tucked (2018)

Unicorn City (2012)

Venus and Serena (2012)

Virtuosity (1995)

Wargames (1983)

We Love You, Sally Carmichael! (2017)

We Take The Low Road (2020)

When Icarus Fell (2018)

Yentl (1984)

