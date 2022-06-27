Netflix next month (July 2022) plans to add 103 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 65 Netflix Originals.
The new titles will include the last two episodes of season four of Stranger Things, the Netflix original sci-fi series about a group of kids who battle supernatural forces and government cover-ups with the help of some friendly grown-ups (David Harbour, Winona Ryder.) The Netflix show, which liberally references movies and shows from the 1980s and 90s, has become a staple for the streamer and the season’s final two episodes will likely dominate social media for days.
Also notable coming in July:
* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes;
* Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta (RIP), Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro;
* Se7en, David Fincher’s excellent neo-noir thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives searching for a serial killer who’s obsessed with the Seven Deadly Sins.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2022 to Netflix:
July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
|I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
July 4
Leave No Trace
July 6
Control Z: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM
King of Stonks — NETFLIX SERIES
Uncle from Another World — NETFLIX ANIME
July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
VINLAND SAGA: Season 1
July 8
Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES
Capitani: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dangerous Liaisons — NETFLIX FILM
How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES
Incantation — NETFLIX FILM
Jewel — NETFLIX FILM
The Longest Night — NETFLIX SERIES
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — NETFLIX FIL
The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM
July 10
12 Strong
July 11
For Jojo — NETFLIX FILM
Valley of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY
How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 13
Big Timber: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hurts Like Hell — NETFLIX SERIES
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sintonia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Under the Amalfi Sun — NETFLIX FILM
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY
Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES
July 15
Alba — NETFLIX SERIES
Country Queen — NETFLIX SERIES
Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Goals (Jaadugar) — NETFLIX FILM
Mom, Don’t Do That! — NETFLIX SERIES
Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM
Remarriage & Desires — NETFLIX SERIES
Uncharted
July 16
Umma
July 18
Live is Life — NETFLIX FILM
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY
Too Old for Fairy Tales — NETFLIX FILM
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY
July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 22
Blown Away: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES
The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 26
August: Osage County
DI4RIES — NETFLIX SERIES
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Pipa — NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 28
A Cut Above — NETFLIX FILM
Another Self — NETFLIX SERIES
Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — NETFLIX ANIME
The Entitled — NETFLIX FILM
Fanático — NETFLIX SERIES
Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31
The Wretched
