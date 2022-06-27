Netflix next month (July 2022) plans to add 103 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 65 Netflix Originals.

The new titles will include the last two episodes of season four of Stranger Things, the Netflix original sci-fi series about a group of kids who battle supernatural forces and government cover-ups with the help of some friendly grown-ups (David Harbour, Winona Ryder.) The Netflix show, which liberally references movies and shows from the 1980s and 90s, has become a staple for the streamer and the season’s final two episodes will likely dominate social media for days.

Also notable coming in July:

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

* Boogie Nights, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry starring Mark Wahlberg as the cut out for legendary adult performer John Holmes;

* Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s brilliant 1990 mob drama starring Ray Liotta (RIP), Joe Pesci and Robert DeNiro;

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

* Se7en, David Fincher’s excellent neo-noir thriller starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as detectives searching for a serial killer who’s obsessed with the Seven Deadly Sins.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2022 to Netflix:

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

|I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks — NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World — NETFLIX ANIME

July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons — NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation — NETFLIX FILM

Jewel — NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night — NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls — NETFLIX FIL

The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo — NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell — NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Under the Amalfi Sun — NETFLIX FILM

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15

Alba — NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen — NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar) — NETFLIX FILM

Mom, Don’t Do That! — NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires — NETFLIX SERIES

Uncharted

July 16

Umma

July 18

Live is Life — NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales — NETFLIX FILM

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 22

Blown Away: Season 3– NETFLIX SERIES

The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES — NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28

A Cut Above — NETFLIX FILM

Another Self — NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — NETFLIX ANIME

The Entitled — NETFLIX FILM

Fanático — NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31

The Wretched

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

