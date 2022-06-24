DIRECTV and ESPN on Monday will begin seven straight days of multi-channel HD coverage of the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

The satcaster said it will offer multiple live matches simultaneously from Wimbledon from channels 901 through 907 to all customers. Wimbledon, one of tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments, will run from June 27 through July 10, but DIRECTV’s seven-channel coverage will only be available from June 27 through July 3. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN2 will broadcast matches throughout the tournament.)

The satellite TV service said it will display six screens of enhanced coverage from up to five different courts simultaneously, including action on Centre Court plus the ESPN linear telecast. The seventh channel will be the DIRECTV Mix channel which will display the six screens of enhanced coverage on one screen.

Viewers of both the Mix and Court Channels, as well as the ESPN simulcasts, can also access an interactive menu with player bios, a live scoreboard, that day’s schedule, and several other features.

DIRECTV this year will not air Wimbledon in 4K nor will any other pay TV provider in the United States.

The BBC will stream all 2022 Wimbledon centre court matches in 4K on the BBC iPlayer which is only available in the United Kingdom. The BBC 4K feed will not be available in the United States. The BBC has offered a 4K Wimbledon broadcast for several years, but it has never been available in the U.S.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

