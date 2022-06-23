Bally Sports+, a service targeted to sports fans who have cut the cord, launched today in five markets for $19.99 a month or $189.99 per year.

The service, which includes a seven-day free trial, allows fans to subscribe directly to their in-market Bally Sports channel without a subscription to a pay TV service such as cable, satellite or a live streaming provider. (DIRECTV Stream is the only live streamer that carries Bally Sports.)

However, at launch, it only includes five of the 14 MLB teams that the Sinclair-owned outfit carries via its Bally Sports channels: Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The company has yet to secure the digital rights to the remaining nine teams: Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels.

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley says the service will add 12 NHL teams and 16 NBA teams to Bally Sports+ this fall. (Unlike MLB, Sinclair has obtained the streaming rights for the pro hockey and basketball teams it carries on Bally Sports.) He has expressed hope of securing deals with the remaining MLB teams as well by the fall.

Bally Sports+ can be purchased and watched at the company’s web site or via an app on select devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and iOS and Android mobiles. No, Roku is not on the list.,

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

