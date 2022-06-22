TV Answer Man, I’m a big tennis fan and a 4K TV fan. My question: Do you know if this year’s Wimbledon tournament will be available in 4K? I think it would look awesome, or should I say, smashing, in 4K. — Toni, Westport, Connecticut.

Toni, the 2022 Wimbledon tennis tournament, the sport’s third Grand Slam event of the year, will begin at Wimbledon, London on Monday, June 27, and run until Sunday, July 10. This year’s matches will be carried by ESPN, ESPN+ and ABC. You can see a TV schedule here.

The question of whether the tournament will be available in 4K is a bit tricky because it depends upon where you live!

The BBC will stream all 2022 Wimbledon centre court matches in 4K on the BBC iPlayer which is only available in the United Kingdom. The BBC 4K feed will not be available in the United States. The BBC has offered a 4K Wimbledon broadcast for several years, but it has never been available in the U.S.

ESPN will also not provide a 4K broadcast of Wimbledon.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The only possible way to watch this year’s BBC iPlayer’s 4K coverage is to install a VPN (Virtual Private Network) that would allow you to change your streaming device’s location to England. But even then, you might run into device and account compatibility issues so it’s a long shot.

You might also find a 4K feed in other European countries, but again, it would be complicated and chancy whether it would work here with a VPN.

Toni, sorry I don’t have better news. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

