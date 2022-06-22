Hulu next month (July 2022) plans to add 148 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including seven Hulu Originals.

The new titles will include The Princess, a Hulu original movie starring Joey King as a strong-willed princess who is kidnapped after she refuses to marry a sociopath who wants to steal her family’s throne; the complete season one of Maggie, a Hulu original comedy starring Rebecca Rittenhouse as a psychic who can predict the romantic future of her friends; Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons, a Hulu original documentary about the nasty side of the famous lingerie brand; Aftershock, a Hulu original documentary about some unknown dangers of childbirth; and Not Okay, a Hulu original comedy starring Zoey Deutch as an influencer wannabe whose fake trip to Paris turns her into an online star.

Also notable in July: The complete series (75 episodes) of FX’s The Americans, the brilliant drama starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Russian spies who pose as U.S. citizens during the height of the American-Soviet Union Cold War.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2022 to Hulu:

July 1

The Princess (2022) — Hulu Original

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Feud: Complete Season 1

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32

The Challenge: Complete Season 34

127 Hours (2010)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Because I Said So (2007)

Big Trouble In Little China (1986)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Black Knight (2001)

Bogus (1996)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bride Wars (2009)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Closed Circuit (2013)

Contraband (2012)

Death Race (2008)

The Descendants (2011)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

First Knight (1995)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Godsend (2004)

The Gospel According To André (2017)

Heist (2001)

Hysteria (2012)

Independence Day (1996)

Insidious (2011)

John Dies At The End (2012)

Joy Ride (2001)

Jumanji (1995)

Knock Knock (2015)

Kung Fu Hustle (2005)

The Last Circus (2010)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)

The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)

The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)

The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)

Little Richard (2000)

Maid In Manhattan (2002)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Milk (2008)

Money Train (1995)

Nim’s Island (2008)

Passport To Paris (1999)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2009)

Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)

Rachel Getting Married (2008)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

School Daze (1988)

Sexy Beast (1999)

The Sitter (2010)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Step Up (2006)

Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)

Step Up 3d (2010)

Switching Goals (1999)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Taxi (1998)

Te Presento A Laura (2010)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Tourist (2010)

Urban Legend (1998)

Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

The Watch (2012)

The Wave (2015)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

Working Girl (1988)

July 2

Asking For It (2021)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

July 5

Ginger’s Tale

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

July 6

Maggie: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original

July 7

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

Ultrasound (2021)

July 8

Generation Gap: Series Premiere

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1

Minamata (2022)

July 9

Gold (2021)

July 10

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)

July 11

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere

Real Housewives Of Potomac: Complete Season 6

The Final Straw: Series Premiere

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere

Curious George (2006)

July 12

Missing: Complete Season 1

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere

Claim To Fame: Series Premiere

The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

July 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 — Hulu Original

The Case Study Of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 4 Premiere

July 14

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series – Hulu Original

Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere

Room 203 (2022)

Devil’s Knot (2013)

Dog Eat Dog (2016)

July 15

Cooks Vs. Cons: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10

Centurion (2010)

Filth (2013)

Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Ragnarok (2013)

Sex, Guaranteed (2017)

Venus And Serena (2012)

Viva (2015)

July 17

The Hater (2022)

July 18

The Cursed (2021)

July 19

Aftershock (2022) — Hulu Original

July 21

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere

Grown-Ish: Season 5 Premiere

Milkwater (2020)

You Are Not My Mother (2021)

July 22

All My Friends Hate Me (2021)

July 24

Topside (2022)

July 25

King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)

July 26

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere – Hulu Original

July 29

Not Okay (2022) – Hulu Original

The Americans: Complete Series

Hatching (2022)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

