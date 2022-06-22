Hulu next month (July 2022) plans to add 148 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including seven Hulu Originals.
The new titles will include The Princess, a Hulu original movie starring Joey King as a strong-willed princess who is kidnapped after she refuses to marry a sociopath who wants to steal her family’s throne; the complete season one of Maggie, a Hulu original comedy starring Rebecca Rittenhouse as a psychic who can predict the romantic future of her friends; Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons, a Hulu original documentary about the nasty side of the famous lingerie brand; Aftershock, a Hulu original documentary about some unknown dangers of childbirth; and Not Okay, a Hulu original comedy starring Zoey Deutch as an influencer wannabe whose fake trip to Paris turns her into an online star.
Also notable in July: The complete series (75 episodes) of FX’s The Americans, the brilliant drama starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as Russian spies who pose as U.S. citizens during the height of the American-Soviet Union Cold War.
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2022 to Hulu:
July 1
The Princess (2022) — Hulu Original
Are You The One?: Complete Season 1
Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
Feud: Complete Season 1
Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
Rupaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9
Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32
The Challenge: Complete Season 34
127 Hours (2010)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Because I Said So (2007)
Big Trouble In Little China (1986)
Billboard Dad (1999)
Black Knight (2001)
Bogus (1996)
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Bride Wars (2009)
Cadillac Records (2008)
Closed Circuit (2013)
Contraband (2012)
Death Race (2008)
The Descendants (2011)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
First Knight (1995)
Ghost Rider (2007)
Godsend (2004)
The Gospel According To André (2017)
Heist (2001)
Hysteria (2012)
Independence Day (1996)
Insidious (2011)
John Dies At The End (2012)
Joy Ride (2001)
Jumanji (1995)
Knock Knock (2015)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
The Last Circus (2010)
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
The Last Days On Mars (2013)
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole (2010)
The Librarian: Quest For The Spear (2004)
The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines (2006)
The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice (2008)
Little Richard (2000)
Maid In Manhattan (2002)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)
Milk (2008)
Money Train (1995)
Nim’s Island (2008)
Passport To Paris (1999)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2009)
Que Pena Tu Vida (2016)
Rachel Getting Married (2008)
Radio (2003)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
School Daze (1988)
Sexy Beast (1999)
The Sitter (2010)
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
Step Up (2006)
Step Up 2 The Streets (2008)
Step Up 3d (2010)
Switching Goals (1999)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
Taxi (1998)
Te Presento A Laura (2010)
That’s My Boy (2012)
The Tourist (2010)
Urban Legend (1998)
Urban Legends: The Final Cut (2000)
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)
The Watch (2012)
The Wave (2015)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
Working Girl (1988)
July 2
Asking For It (2021)
I Am Not Your Negro (2016)
Ingrid Goes West (2017)
July 5
Ginger’s Tale
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
July 6
Maggie: Complete Season 1 — Hulu Original
July 7
How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Ultrasound (2021)
July 8
Generation Gap: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere
Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1
Minamata (2022)
July 9
Gold (2021)
July 10
Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season
China: The Panda Adventure (2001)
Horses (2002)
The Secret Of Life On Earth (1993)
July 11
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere
Real Housewives Of Potomac: Complete Season 6
The Final Straw: Series Premiere
Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere
Curious George (2006)
July 12
Missing: Complete Season 1
The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere
Claim To Fame: Series Premiere
The Bob’s Burgers Movie (2022)
My Scientology Movie (2015)
The Rest Of Us (2019)
July 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 — Hulu Original
The Case Study Of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 4 Premiere
July 14
Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series – Hulu Original
Everything’s Trash: Series Premiere
Room 203 (2022)
Devil’s Knot (2013)
Dog Eat Dog (2016)
July 15
Cooks Vs. Cons: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5
The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10
Centurion (2010)
Filth (2013)
Hobo With A Shotgun (2011)
I’m Still Here (2010)
Ragnarok (2013)
Sex, Guaranteed (2017)
Venus And Serena (2012)
Viva (2015)
July 17
The Hater (2022)
July 18
The Cursed (2021)
July 19
Aftershock (2022) — Hulu Original
July 21
American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere
Grown-Ish: Season 5 Premiere
Milkwater (2020)
You Are Not My Mother (2021)
July 22
All My Friends Hate Me (2021)
July 24
Topside (2022)
July 25
King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (2017)
July 26
Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere – Hulu Original
July 29
Not Okay (2022) – Hulu Original
The Americans: Complete Series
Hatching (2022)
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman