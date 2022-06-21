FuboTV Streams Chicago White Sox In 4K

NBC Sports Chicago, the regional TV home of the White Sox, is broadcasting the games in 4K. FuboTV last night streamed the channel’s 4K feed of the Sox home game against the Toronto Blue Jays. The streamer will also show tonight’s 8 p.m. ET matchup between Chicago and Toronto in 4K as well as tomorrow’s 2 p.m. ET game between the two and the four-game series between the White Sox and Orioles that begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports Chicago will not offer the 4K feed on the NBC Sports app so FuboTV, DIRECTV and YouTube TV are your only options for the White Sox in 4K in the Chicago area.

If you live outside the Chicago market, there is just one way to watch the White Sox in 4K: DIRECTV. The satcaster allows MLB Extra Innings subscribers to watch the 4K broadcasts. (DIRECTV also does this with the 4K broadcasts of Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox home games.)

Unfortunately, DIRECTV is the only pay TV provider that offers out-of-market 4K game broadcasts to Extra Innings subscribers. The satellite TV service also provides Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets 4K feeds to out-of-market NBA League Pass subscribers.

FuboTV tonight will also stream the Westminster Dog Show in 4K, starting at 7 p.m. ET, as well as tomorrow night’s Dog Show lineup at 7 p.m. ET.

The streamer’s 4K programming is only available to new customers in its $79.99 a month Elite and $99.99 a month Ultimate plans. The $69.99 Pro monthly base plan does not include 4K.

