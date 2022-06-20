Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, is now offering the first month of service for 50 percent off, which comes to $17.50, a $17.50 discount. The deal is only available to new subscribers who can also get Sling’s premium pack of Showtime, Epix and Starz for free during the first month.

The regular price of $35 a month will be charged after the first month unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.

Sling TV’s new promotional offer replaces the previously one when it cut the first month’s rate by $10, bringing the price to $25. Sling’s multiple promotions is more evidence that live streaming services are exploring creative ways to generate new subscribers in an increasingly competitive category. DIRECTV Stream has recently offered $15 off each of the first two months while YouTube TV early this spring offered $50 off the first month.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The Sling TV half-price deal is good for either its Blue or Orange basic packages. If you order both Blue and Orange, the price is $25 for the first month, which is a $25 discount.

The Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

