The Fox Sports app today will stream the Masters Agility Championship of the 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in 4K HDR. The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

The network has offered the annual dogfest in 4K for the last several years, but did not show yesterday’s first day activities in the format.

Fox Sports App In 4K: Which Devices Are Compatible?

Fox has not announced which future events in the show will be available in 4K. The Westminster Dog Show will run until Wednesday, June 22. The show, which began in 1877, pits the nation’s best pure breeds in competition in categories such as agility, poise and obedience.

It’s also unclear if the Westminster 4K feed will be available on special 4K channels on such pay TV providers as DIRECTV, YouTube TV and Comcast.

The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information on the 4K coverage.

Fox, FS1, the Fox Sports app and the Fox Now app will also provide high-def coverage of the show. You can see a schedule here.

The Westminster Dog Show, which is normally held at Madison Square Garden in New York, is being held again outdoors at the historic Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York to ensure maximum safety due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Note: Fox produces its 4K coverage in 1080p HDR and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

Fox is also scheduled to offer the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in 4K on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

