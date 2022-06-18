Welcome to this week’s Swanni Sez newsletter, which includes links and summaries of the week’s top stories (July 12-18, 2022) in TV technology as well as commentaries from yours truly.

Are Apple’s MLB Games In 4K Or HD?

Since Apple began streaming MLB games this year, there has been a mystery regarding whether they are in 4K or HD. Well, the TV Answer Man is here to solve TV mysteries. Mystery solved! Click link for our story.

Apple Adds MLS Deal to MLB Deal: Is Sunday Ticket Next?

Apple has announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with Major League Soccer that will make the Apple TV app the carrier of every live MLS match starting with the 2023 season. Click link to our story.

Sports Business Journal today published an excellent inside look at how Apple and MLS reached an agreement despite numerous pessimists on the sidelines. However, we still don’t know if Apple and MLS have opt-outs in the 10-year deal, which is a major part of this story. Will Apple really offer the games for 10 years or will they bail after a year or two. (Forbes has reported that Apple has a one-year opt-out in its MLB deal so it says here that it’s highly likely the company has a similar clause in the MLS deal.)

To read the Sports Business Journal story, click this link.

Will the Apple MLS Games Be Available In 4K?

The Apple press release did not say if the games would be available in 4K, 1080p or other HD formats, nor have company officials commented publicly on possible picture formats. However, The Athletic reports that MLS, which will handle the broadcasts, is planning to produce them in 1080p, the best available high-def format.

But does that mean they won’t be available in 4K? Not necessarily. Click link to our story.

YouTube TV to Stream U.S. Open In 4K

YouTube TV has joined DIRECTV in announcing it will offer 4K coverage of this week’s U.S. Open golf tournament from the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. The two pay TV providers continue to be the most aggressive in offering 4K programming and this result in big dividends with the growing 4K audience. Click link to our story.

MLB TV: Now 50 Percent Off For Father’s Day

The MLB.TV package of out-of-market games is now available for 50 percent off as a Father Day’s special. Two days left so act fast. Click link to our story.

What Is NFL Plus? And How Do You Subscribe?

There’s been a lot of chatter about a new service called NFL Plus. But what exactly is it? And can you actually get it? Click link to our story.

Will the MLB All-Star Game Be In 4K?

Fox has yet to do a single Major League Baseball game in 4K this season so will it at least continue its tradition to do the annual All-Star game in 4K? Click link to our story.

Are the NHL Finals In 4K?

Speaking of 4K, how about the NHL Finals between Tampa Bay and Colorado? 4K or not to be 4K? Click link to our story.

Netflix Now Taking Ideas From Legacy Media

Netflix, one of the great disruptors of the last two decades, is now struggling to generate new subscribers. But it might find its way out by borrowing from the playbook of the very companies it has disrupted over the years. CNBC has this story.

Sidebar News:

* Sinclair has 12 days left to meet its deadline of launching a Bally Sports app for cord-cutters in the second quarter.

* June 17, 1994: * The first DIRECTV dish goes on sale at Cowboy Maloney’s in Jackson, Mississippi. OJ Simpson goes on his low-speed Bronco chase on the LA freeways after being charged with murdering his wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

True Story: The day after OJ was acquitted, he called the Satellite Direct circulation department to order a subscription to our TV guide for Directv. (I was editor & publisher of the mag at the time.)

* Brian DePalma’s Blow Out Coming to 4K

If you’ve never seen DePalma’s Blow Out, it’s a terrific suspense thriller starring John Travolta as a exploitation film sound guy who accidentally records a mysterious accident involving a presidential candidate. Great movie and now it will look great again on 4K. Click this HD Report story for more.

