The Fox Sports app this weekend will stream two more United States Football League (USFL) games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Fox Sports App In 4K: Which Devices Are Compatible?

The USFL games in 4K HDR will be the Birmingham Stallions-Tampa Bay Bandits game at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 18, and the New Orleans Breakers-Houston Gamblers contest at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 19.

Fox will offer a HD simulcast of the Stallions-Bandits game on Fox network affiliates and the Breakers-Gamblers game on FS1.

Both USFL games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox produces its 4K coverage in 1080p HDR and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

Fox is also scheduled to offer the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in 4K on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

