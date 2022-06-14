YouTube TV has joined DIRECTV in announcing it will offer 4K coverage of this week’s U.S. Open golf tournament from the Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The tournament, which will take place from Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19, will also be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. NBC says it plans to provide more than 100 hours of live high-def coverage.

The live 4K coverage will include play on holes 11, 12 and 13 each day of the tournament. In addition, there will be a 4K feed of NBC’s ‘featured groups’ coverage which will showcase two morning groups of players and two afternoon groups each day of the tournament.

The 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin Thursday morning (June 16). Consult your DIRECTV and YouTube TV guides for more details.

NBC says first and second round high-def coverage will begin on Peacock before each day’s first tee shot and conclude once the final putt drops. The featured groups feed will also be available live in high-def on Peacock, usopen.com, the USGA OnDemand app and DIRECTV’s mix channel.

Below is NBC Sports’ TV schedule for this year’s U.S. Open. Mike Tirico will serve as host with play-by-play from Dan Hicks, Tirico, Terry Gannon and Steve Sands. Paul Azinger, Justin Leonard, Nick Faldo and Notah Begay III will offer analysis.

Date

Thursday, June 16 Peacock

*6:45-9:30 a.m./7-8 p.m. USA Network

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m./5-7 p.m. NBC/Peacock

2-5 p.m. Friday, June 17 *6:45-9:30 a.m./7-8 p.m. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. 4-7 p.m. Saturday, June 18 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19 9-10 a.m. 10 a.m.-Noon Noon-7 p.m.

Note: YouTube TV’s 4K programming requires a subscription to its $20 add-on plan. (YouTube TV’s base price is $64.99 a month.) DIRECTV’s 4K programming requires a Select plan or above and a 4K-enabled DIRECTV receiver and Genie Mini client.

