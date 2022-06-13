TV Answer Man, I’m a cord cutter but I love sports and I want to watch the Stanley Cup finals and the rest of the NBA Finals without spending much money. Any brilliant ideas? — Toby, Washington, D.C.

Toby, the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors continues with game five tonight (June 13) at 9 p.m. ET. Game six is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET with game seven, if needed, set for Sunday, June 19, at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will air all three games. (The Celtics and Warriors are now tied at 2-2.)

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning begin Wednesday night (June 15) with game one. ABC will also air the entire series.

What if I told you there’s two ways to watch both the Stanley Cup Finals and the NBA Finals for free? There is and here they are:

1. Antenna

First, if you have an antenna, you can pick up the signal of your local ABC station for free. Of course, despite some recent technological improvements, antennas can still be unreliable, particularly if you live near tall buildings (often found in your Washington, D.C.) or mountains. So, let’s go to option two:

2. YouTube TV

The multi-channel, live streaming service is now running a promotion for new users only that provides the first two weeks free. If you don’t cancel prior to the end of that term, you will be charged for the first month. But if you are a new user and sign up for the free trial today (June 13), you will be able to watch the rest of the Celtics-Warriors series and at least the first six games of the Avalanche-Lightning series for free. The YouTube TV free trial would last from today, June 13, through Sunday, June 26. (The Celtics-Warriors series will end no later than June 19 while game six of the Avalanche-Lightning series is scheduled for June 26.)

It’s unlikely the Stanley Cup goes to game seven, but if it does, you could sign up for FuboTV to watch it for free as well. FuboTV now has a seven-day free trial for new customers.

Toby, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

