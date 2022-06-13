TV Answer Man, do you know if the baseball All-Star Game will be available in 4K? I’m a big baseball fan and would love to see the game in 4K on my new 4K TV!! — Sean, Baltimore.

Sean, the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET from beautiful Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the second time that it will be played at that venue. (The first time was 1980 when the National League defeated the America League, 4-2, behind the heroics of Ken Griffey Sr. who was named game MVP.)

As usual, Fox has the broadcast rights to this year’s game, but will it show it in 4K?

The answer is…yes!

In fact, the Fox Sports app will stream the 2022 All-Star Game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). You can watch it in the format on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

In addition, pay TV services that are expected to carry the game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The network will also offer the All-Star game in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

Note: Fox produces its 4K coverage in 1080p HDR and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

