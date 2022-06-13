TV Answer Man, I’ve heard about a new service called NFL Plus. Do you know what it is and how do you subscribe to it? I can’t seem to find it anywhere. — Penny, Toledo, Ohio.

Penny, you can’t subscribe to NFL Plus because it doesn’t exist! Not yet. Let me explain.

Sports Business Journal reported last month that the NFL is planning to launch a new mobile service called, NFL Plus, most likely in July. The service, which is expected to replace the free streaming offering that’s been available on phones and tablets and Yahoo Sports, is likely to cost around $5 a month and include live games (those available on your local channels), podcasts and other content.

SBJ also writes that NFL Plus could become part of a Sunday Ticket package in 2023 if either Apple or Amazon secures the next Ticket contract. DIRECTV’s current exclusive for the Ticket expires after the 2022 season.

“NFL Plus comes to the front as talks continue over possibly selling an equity stake in NFL Media properties, with Apple and Amazon the front runners. If one of those deals comes to fruition, NFL Plus could be folded into that package,” SBJ reports.

By providing both NFL Plus, and NFL Sunday Ticket, either Apple or Amazon could guarantee that its subscribers could see every NFL game. (The Sunday Ticket provides out-of-market games but does not include local games while Plus will likely only include local games. The combination of the two services would include all games.)

Clearly, the NFL is looking to maximize its value as it steps closer to finalizing a deal for the Sunday Ticket and related properties. The TV Answer Man will continue to monitor this situation and report back here if anything significant changes.

Until then, happy viewing and stay safe!

