TV Answer Man, I’m looking for a cheap way to watch the rest of the NBA Finals with the Warriors and Celtics. Sling TV is only $25 for the first month, but I see that they don’t carry ABC which has the game. Any advice on what I can do to watch the last three games (if!) without spending much money here. Is Sling not a choice? — Marcel, Boston.

Marcel, the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is tied 2-2 with game five set for Monday night (June 13) at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. (Game six is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, at 9 p.m. ET with game seven, if needed, set for Sunday, June 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Both game six and game seven will also be broadcast by ABC.)

Sling TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, is now offering its first month of service for just $25, which is $10 off the regular rate. But you’re right that Sling does not carry ABC which would seem to make the streamer a bad choice even at the discounted rate.

However…

Sling TV carries ESPN 3, one of the sports network’s online services, and it will simulcast the game (s). You can access ESPN 3 on Sling by simply clicking on its icon in the Sling on-screen guide. If watching the Celtics-Warriors is all you’re looking for, that’s all you’ll need.

Of course, the cheapest way to watch game five and the remaining games is a TV antenna. That is, if you already own one. The antenna can pick up the local ABC station signal for free. But if you don’t already own an antenna, it will cost you $20-30, which is about the same as that one month of Sling.

Marcel, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

